Florence family spends Thanksgiving together after tough year apart

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Families who canceled Thanksgiving last year are gathering for the first time in more than a year

Sometimes words aren’t enough to express the message that you want to share and yet a simple hug can handle it all.

For the Simmons family, hugging each other means: “Counting it a blessing.”

Two-thirds of Americans are planning to celebrate Thanksgiving with about as many people as they did before the pandemic, according to a poll by Monmouth University.

The Simmons family is one of them. They canceled Thanksgiving and Christmas last year due to the ongoing pandemic. When they did travel, it wasn’t for celebratory events.

“When we did the traveling it was to come to homegoing services,” said Howard Summerhill.

They lost five family members to COVID-19 and a few more to natural causes all in 2020.

So this year, they say they aren’t taking things for granted.

“I myself am holding close to me my family and the fact that we are able to be together physically and fellowship together and just having the joy of living and giving thanksgiving,” said Summerhill.

