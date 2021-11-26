Financial Friday: Holiday events on a budget

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With the holiday season in full gear, there is a lot of fun, inexpensive things that you and your family can do right here in the Tennessee Valley.

WAFF spoke with Thom Tingle, the Community Communications Specialist at Redstone Federal Credit Union. RFCU partners with several organizations across north Alabama and sponsors many events so the community can participate at no cost or at a lower cost to you.

Due to the pandemic, last year was a challenge for many organizations that host holiday-related events. However, that has changed and there are several events that Redstone Federal Credit Union is proud to sponsor.

The Mix 96.9 Christmas Parade. As the presenting sponsor, this great holiday tradition is back and will be held on December 7, in downtown Huntsville at 6:00 pm. You can find more information here: https://www.vonbrauncenter.com/event/2021-mix-96-6-von-braun-center-huntsville-christmas-parade/4213/

Skating in the Park in downtown Huntsville kicked off and will run through January 17. This is located at Big Spring Park in Huntsville, behind the Huntsville Museum of Art. You can learn more here: https://hsvmuseum.org/events/skating-in-the-park/

Holiday Market and Tree Lighting Ceremony, hosted by MWR at Redstone Arsenal. It’s set for Saturday, December 4th from 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on the Redstone Arsenal Activity Field and is expected to be open to the public. You can learn more here: https://redstone.armymwr.com/calendar/event/holiday-market-and-tree-lighting-ceremony/5321638/62730

The North Pole Stroll at Big Springs Memorial Park in Athens will run thru December 27th. Learn more here: https://www.visitathensal.com/2021-anps.html

The Enchanted Forest of Decatur at Founders Park will be held throughout the month of December. Click here to learn more: https://enchantedforestofdecatur.com/

Santa Fun Run – Clause for a Cause. For runners and walkers, Christmas Charities Year-Round is hosting this first-time event on December 12 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. in downtown Huntsville. It will go thru the Tinsel Trail. Learn more here: https://ccyr.org/?fbclid=IwAR3wFYSa11HjQ4PDTZX2XoDB5gRttrwoFXWWEp6INHJ3run--RXF-CU8hvE

Galaxy of Lights at the Huntsville Botanical Garden. The driving nights will be held now through January 1 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Learn more by visiting their website: https://hsvbg.org/galaxy/

