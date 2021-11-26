Finally Friday Forecast AM

Cold and windy this morning with clear skies up above. No issues with visibility this AM, but winds may make your commute a little harder.

Staying consistent throughout the morning hours with gusts from the north up to 20 mph. Winds will keep us chilly for your Friday with highs only expected in the 40s. Sunshine will help a bit, but bundle up nonetheless.

Calm and clear for your evening with temperatures dipping down into the 20s overnight. Thankfully, winds will die down going into your Saturday.

The weekend looks great with only slight chances for showers by Sunday. Temperatures rebound and we will see the 50s again! We will continue the 50s with dry skies for most of your next week.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.