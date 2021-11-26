Deals
Families receive free Thanksgiving meals from Albertville United Methodist Church

By Stefante Randall
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For 20 years, Albertville United Methodist Church has served thousands of families with free meals on Thanksgiving Day. Last year, due to the pandemic, the church was unable to give out meals.

This year, hundreds of people returned to the church for Thanksgiving.

In 2019, Organizer Jason Mathews said 1,100 meals were distributed. Alan Adalcon was one of the hundreds who stood in line with his mother and cousin.

“This week, my mom has been very busy, and they didn’t have time to cook a Thanksgiving meal, so we came over here to get a meal from them,” said Adalcon.

Mathews said with the help of donations from church members and businesses, families can enjoy all of the fixings to complete a Thanksgiving meal.

Which he said saves a lot of money, now that food prices have increased.

“We don’t limit anybody, so if you come up to us and you want ten plates, we are going to give you ten plates because we know a lot of people can make a weeks’ worth of food out of this,” said Matthews.

Meanwhile, families said they are thankful to gather this year during the pandemic to be surrounded by their loved ones.

“Her brother got COVID, and it was kind of a harsh time because I spent a lot of time with her family since my mom is a single mom and she has to work. So, I spent most of my time with their family, so I was kind of isolated.”

This year, the church served 800 people with deliveries and carry-out meals.

