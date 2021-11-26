Black Friday in the Tennessee Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The post-Thanksgiving shopping spree is underway for many here in the Tennessee Valley. Black Friday shoppers are out and about to get the best deals of the season.

WAFF was cruising around town to find all the Black Friday early risers. The longest line spotted was Best Buy on University Drive. Around 60 people were in line before the doors opened at 5 a.m.

Shopper, Jennifer Simpson says she had been in line since 11 on Thanksgiving night.

“I came after Thanksgiving dinner and thought well we gotta get in line. Hopefully, they have the Play Station 5 because that is what we are all in line for,” said Simpson.

The weather was brutally cold, so shoppers had to strategize how to make it through the night.

“Well, we got the hot hands, all blankets, warming up swapping out people every once in a while. You gotta do the buddy system,” said Simpson.

Simpson told WAFF she had two other people in her car that would switch waiting in line throughout the night.

As for the PlayStation 5, there were none in stock. So, people like Simpson who waited for over 5 hours did not get what they were waiting for.

Shoppers say the line was disappointing compared to the past. Simpson says she has been in line at Best Buy for the last six to seven years and it is usually wrapped around the building.

According to the National Retail Federation, more people are willing to shop in-store this year. NFR found 64 percent of people are likely to shop in stores. That is up from 51 percent last year.

Shoppers out at Best Buy say they blame the smaller lines due to the cold weather and not COVID-19.

Shoppers are also expected to spend an average national high this holiday season, around $1,000.

But, experts say if you are just starting your shopping today you are behind the rest.

We think of Thanksgiving now as the halfway point rather than the kickoff. Half of shoppers started browsing and buying before November this year. For reference that’s up from 42 percent last year,” said Senior Director of Industry and Consumer Insights, Katherine Cullen.

