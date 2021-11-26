4 people injured in Albertville crash on US 431

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Four people were transported to area hospitals on Friday following a two-vehicle wreck in Albertville.

According to Albertville Deputy Fire Chief Brent Ennis, all four involved in the crash were taken from the scene to Marshall Medical South. One person was then flown to Huntsville Hospital.

The wreck happened on US 431 in front of Wholesale Cars in Albertville.

