Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
Advertisement

4 people injured in Albertville crash on US 431

US 431 crash in Albertville
US 431 crash in Albertville(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Four people were transported to area hospitals on Friday following a two-vehicle wreck in Albertville.

According to Albertville Deputy Fire Chief Brent Ennis, all four involved in the crash were taken from the scene to Marshall Medical South. One person was then flown to Huntsville Hospital.

The wreck happened on US 431 in front of Wholesale Cars in Albertville.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Blount Co. Sheriff Moon: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown in ravine now cleaned up
Deanna Hodge was arrested after a baby she just gave birth to tested positive for narcotics,...
Woman arrested after newborn tested positive for narcotics
Hidden in plain sight: Florence food desert
Downtown Florence considered a food desert
When you open it on the bottom of the label, you can slide a knife along the edge of the can on...
This is why cranberry sauce labels are upside down
Patrick Terone Baker and Haleigh Bauman were arrested after a investigation into prescription...
Police arrest two on prescription forgery

Latest News

Shopping local on Black Friday
Shopping local on Black Friday
Low-cost holiday options for families
Financial Friday: Holiday events on a budget
Low-cost holiday options for families
Low-cost holiday options for families
You'll see a lot more police around while you do your holiday shopping in Huntsville.
Huntsville Police Department continuing Safe Shop detail this holiday