Rain ends and much colder air comes in for Friday

By Eric Burke
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
As expected, light rain showers have developed along the cold front passing through the Tennessee Valley. 

Rain showers will end from west to east overnight into early Friday and much colder air will surge in from the north.  Friday morning wind chill values will be in the 20s to low 30s.  Although the sun will be out Friday, it will be a cold and blustery day for any shopping plans.  Winds will occasionally gust over 20 miles per hour and high temps will stay in the 40s.  Saturday morning will also be quite chilly with lows dropping into the 20s under clear skies. 

The weekend forecast looks quite pleasant with highs in the middle 50s for Saturday and Sunday.  There is a slight chance of seeing rain showers develop late Sunday.  Next week looks seasonal with high temps in the upper 50s to low 60s through Friday, rain chances will increase by the end of next week.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

