Midday showers & maybe storms for your Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving Forecast
Thanksgiving Forecast(WAFF 48)
By Brandon Spinner
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 4:35 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Happy Thanksgiving! Thankful for all of you viewers and readers who tune in everyday!

A much warmer start this morning than what we have seen the last few days. Temperatures are in the low to mid 40s for most of the Valley and will stay mild for much of the day. Skies are partly to mostly cloudy here to start off, but as we move into the middle of the day the clouds will really start to pick up. Afternoon temperatures on Thursday will be into the low 60s before a cold front sweeps in with rain and wind, followed by colder temperatures. The rain looks to start sometime after 9 to 10 AM in extreme northwest Alabama, but the heaviest of the rainfall will likely be after 1 to 2 PM in the metro areas. Wind will be breezy before the rain as well, gusting from the south at 10 to 20 mph.

As the front sweeps through overnight, it will drop temperatures for Friday morning and turn wind to the northwest. Morning temperatures on Friday will be in the low 30s for most, while it looks like we will only manage the upper 40s for the afternoon. With the breezy northwest wind, we will have “feels-like” temperatures into the low 20s. It should stay dry though, with sunshine all day long. The sun will carry on through the weekend along with the slightly warmer temperatures. Highs this weekend will be into the mid to upper 50s.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

