Marshall County deputies arrest man on aggravated child abuse charges

MARSHALL, CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Marshall County Deputies arrested a Guntersville man on aggravated child abuse charges.

On November 15, Marshall County Investigators were notified of a 5-month-old baby who was at Huntsville Hospital with injuries. It was confirmed the baby showed consistent injures from shaken baby syndrome. The child was later sent to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham.

On November 19th, 21-year-old Daiquan Holt of Guntersville was charged with aggravated child abuse and is currently being held in the Marshall County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

There are no further details at this time.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.