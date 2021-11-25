Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
Advertisement

Marshall County deputies arrest man on aggravated child abuse charges

Daiquan Holt
Daiquan Holt(Marshall County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Marshall County Deputies arrested a Guntersville man on aggravated child abuse charges.

On November 15, Marshall County Investigators were notified of a 5-month-old baby who was at Huntsville Hospital with injuries. It was confirmed the baby showed consistent injures from shaken baby syndrome. The child was later sent to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham.

On November 19th, 21-year-old Daiquan Holt of Guntersville was charged with aggravated child abuse and is currently being held in the Marshall County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

There are no further details at this time.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deanna Hodge was arrested after a baby she just gave birth to tested positive for narcotics,...
Woman arrested after newborn tested positive for narcotics
1 injured in 18-wheeler vs. car accident
Crews responding to 18-wheeler vs. vehicle accident in Decatur
Decatur Fire & Rescue
Fire crews on the scene of a business fire in Decatur
When you open it on the bottom of the label, you can slide a knife along the edge of the can on...
This is why cranberry sauce labels are upside down
The family of 2-month-old Jersi McKnight never imagined the photos from the summer of 2021...
Family outraged after no indictment in infant’s drowning death on first day of daycare

Latest News

Charles Doty Jr.
‘I was shocked it was over a $6 pizza’: Man pulls gun on pizza place employees over wait time
Downtown Rescue Mission Great Thanksgiving Banquet
Downtown Rescue Mission Great Thanksgiving Banquet
Traveling on Thanksgiving? Here is a look at holiday traffic and gas prices
Traveling on Thanksgiving? Here is a look at holiday traffic and gas prices
The Best Day Ever: North Alabama girl meets her bone marrow donor on TODAY
The Best Day Ever: North Alabama girl meets her bone marrow donor on TODAY