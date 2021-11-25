Limestone County Sheriff’s Office encourages residents to utilize ‘Project Lifesaver’

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Have you heard of Project Lifesaver? It’s a resource offered by Limestone County to people with elderly or mentally disabled family members who may wander off. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office offers this device with the help of non-profit TRIAD.

“Whenever you have someone that may wander off and may not know where they’re going or what’s going on, time is of the essence,” said Sheriff Josh McLaughlin.

It’s a search and rescue program free of charge. McLaughlin says a lot of times, those who get lost have special needs or are elderly with mental defects.

The device is usually worn on the wrist and can be tracked up to five miles depending on the terrain. McLaughlin says it’s not a GPS, so you have your privacy. The device is only used when the sheriff’s office is notified someone is lost.

“We can respond as soon as we know and we have equipment that allows us to track that person down, and assist to hopefully find them faster than if we didn’t have it, and prevent any other medical situations happening or injuries,” said McLaughlin.

A woman who didn’t want to be identified tells us she got the device for her autistic and non-verbal son, Sawyer. Five years ago, her son escaped and ended up running down the road.

“It was raining pouring cold and he started running down the road and didn’t know how to get back home,” she said.

She was then introduced to Project Lifesaver.

“It gives me a better peace of mind, I sleep a lot better at night,” she said.

There’s a designated officer to build a relationship with the person in need of the device and give them a familiar face to work with.

“Anytime I have any questions I know I can call the Limestone County Sheriff’s Department and speak directly with the officer that interacts with my son and he’ll come out the same day to ensure Sawyer’s safety,” she said.

If you think project lifesaver would benefit you or your family, call the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.