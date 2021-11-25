Deals
Emergency crews respond to house fire in New Market

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEW MARKET, Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency crews responded to a fire at a home in New Market Wednesday night.

According to the New Market Fire Chief, the fire started in the back of a home on Noles Drive. Officials say there was minimal damage done to the house. However, one person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Stick with WAFF 48 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

