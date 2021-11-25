Deals
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - How often do you actually check your bank statements? Would you overlook $9,000 missing out of your account? Police want to find suspected identity thieves and more in tonight’s Crimestoppers.

The Crime Stoppers are urging you to keep up with your debit card and check your bank statements often.

Police say these two men were seen using a stolen credit card at this Huntsville MAPCO. In fact, investigators tell us, the card was used for nearly two months, and more than $9,000 was taken out of the victim’s account before action was taken to cancel the card! So, look closely here. Do you recognize this troublesome twosome? If you do, you could be in line for a four-figure reward. They were seen on surveillance leaving the MAPCO in a dark-colored Honda sedan.

Lisa Marie Holt is wanted for Receiving Stolen Property. She’s accused of selling a stolen backpack blower to a local pawnshop.

A warrant is out for Shelby Savannah Blake Steelman on a drug charge, Possession of Meth.

Investigators say, Lakeisha Danielle Allen tried to run over an acquaintance after a visit to a local club. She’s now facing an Assault charge.

Kenneth Vance Clayborn needs to turn himself in, on a Burglary charge. Officers say, he entered a house illegally, and took money and electronics.

The Crime Stoppers want to talk to Rebecca Ashley Franklin about a drug charge she’s facing, Possession of Meth.

If your tip leads police to one of this week’s Valley’s Wanted, you could qualify for up to $1,000. You can call 53-CRIME, text or email your tips. For more information, look for the Crime Stoppers link on

