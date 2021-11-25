Deals
Cottondale woman killed in single-vehicle crash in DeKalb County

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Cottondale woman on Wednesday.

According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 38-year-old Johnnitta Lavelle Mason, of Cottondale, was fatally injured when the 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis that she was a passenger in, left the roadway and struck a tree on Interstate 59 near the 202 mile-marker.

Authorities say Mason was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Three juvenile passengers were also injured and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The driver, 36-year-old Victor Antwan Lawson, of Cottondale, was not injured, according to ALEA. This crash is under investigation.

