City of Madison to dismiss motion filed by family of Dana Fletcher in wrongful death lawsuit

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A new motion is filed to dismiss a wrongful death lawsuit in connection to a man who was shot and killed by Madison Police officers in 2019.

Dana Fletcher was killed outside of Planet Fitness located on Highway 72. When the shooting happened, the Madison County District Attorney’s Office ruled it justifiable. Investigators released still images from the scene, but body camera footage has yet to be released to the public.

Now, the city of Madison is filing a motion to dismiss the wrongful death lawsuit. The motion filed in Federal court provides nearly a dozen reasons why the lawsuit should be dropped. At one point, it states the lawsuit violates basic federal civil procedure rules.

As a rebuttable, the Fletcher family filed a motion to stay. In those documents, the Fletcher family says they did not have enough time for the full discovery process and are not yet ready to proceed with a trial.

You can read the full documents below.

