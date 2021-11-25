Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
Advertisement

Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine

Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine(Blount County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Blount County Sheriff’s Office says hundreds of missing FedEx packages have been thrown off of a ravine.

Authorities says 300 to 400 boxes of packages were thrown off of the ravine at River Oak Trail. Authorities say an area manager from FedEx is heading to the scene.

Sheriff Moon confirmed FedEx is sending a truck to pick up the packages as soon as possible.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

To everyone in West Blount County missing packages from FedEx. I currently have a deputy on a location where it appears...

Posted by Blount County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, November 24, 2021

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI fugitive found living a new life as a pastor in Alabama
Deanna Hodge was arrested after a baby she just gave birth to tested positive for narcotics,...
Woman arrested after newborn tested positive for narcotics
The Huntsville Police Department is asking for your help in locating a woman last seen early...
Update: Huntsville woman has been found
Hannah Nicole Stephens
Missing Jackson County woman found, arrested by deputies
The Florence Police Department is asking for your help in locating a person of interest who...
Police asking for help in identifying person

Latest News

COVID -19 testing accessibility
Local groups try to bridge the testing divide in rural areas
Flu, common cold, allergies
Telling the difference between COVID-19, the flu and other illnesses
FWPD Investigating Shooting on Randallia Drive
Crews responding to 18-wheeler vs. vehicle accident in Decatur
Decatur Fire & Rescue
Fire crews on the scene of a business fire in Decatur