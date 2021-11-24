Woman arrested after newborn tested positive for narcotics
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Hartselle Police Department announced that a woman was arrested after a baby tested positive for narcotics at birth.
Deanna Hodge, 23, of Moulton was arrested and charged with Chemical Endangerment of a Child, according to Hartselle Police.
Investigators received information that alleged Hodge had just given birth to a child who tested positive for narcotics. Investigators later received medical documents that confirmed the allegations.
She was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $2,500 bond.
