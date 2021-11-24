Woman arrested after newborn tested positive for narcotics

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Hartselle Police Department announced that a woman was arrested after a baby tested positive for narcotics at birth.

Deanna Hodge, 23, of Moulton was arrested and charged with Chemical Endangerment of a Child, according to Hartselle Police.

Investigators received information that alleged Hodge had just given birth to a child who tested positive for narcotics. Investigators later received medical documents that confirmed the allegations.

She was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $2,500 bond.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.