Travel Weather for Thanksgiving

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Mostly clear tonight with lows in the middle to upper 30s. Good travel weather on Wednesday with a light south wind and highs in the middle to upper 50s.

Another cold front will move in during the evening hours on Thanksgiving. Expect increasing clouds late Wednesday evening with a south wind at 10-15 mph ahead of this front. Showers will return by the early afternoon hours on Thanksgiving.

This will just be one round of showers that will be out of the area by sunrise Friday morning. Here is the latest timeline for showers: Northwest Alabama between 11 am-8 pm, Middle Tennessee and north-central Alabama 2 pm-10 pm, Northeast Alabama 4 pm - 12 am.

Friday will be breezy and cold with highs in the upper 40s. We have a very nice weekend ahead with highs in the middle 50s.

If you are traveling you can get additional weather information for your destination on our First Alert Weather App. Have a great day. Brad Travis Chief Meteorologist WAFF 48 First Alert Weather

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.