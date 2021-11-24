Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
Advertisement

Timing out the rain for Thanksgiving Day

First Alert Forecast
By Brad Travis
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Weather across the Southeast will be quiet for any holiday travel plans. Clouds will push in overnight leaving temperatures a bit warmer for Thanksgiving morning with lows near 40 degrees.

We are tracking a cold front that will bring light to moderate rain showers for Thanksgiving Day. Showers will start as early as 9 a.m. for parts of NW Alabama and will track eastward through the day, rainfall totals should be fairly light around 1/4 inch.

Winds will be breezy yet again gusting up to 25 miles per hour with highs on Thursday in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Showers will end late Thursday evening as the cold front moves east. Skies clear out rapidly as the colder, drier air filters in from the NW. Black Friday shopping will be quite chilly with high temperatures stay in the 40s with mostly sunny skies.

The weekend forecast looks quite nice with sunshine and highs in the middle 50s for Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI fugitive found living a new life as a pastor in Alabama
The Huntsville Police Department is asking for your help in locating a woman last seen early...
Update: Huntsville woman has been found
Hannah Nicole Stephens
Missing Jackson County woman found, arrested by deputies
The Florence Police Department is asking for your help in locating a person of interest who...
Police asking for help in identifying person
Deanna Hodge was arrested after a baby she just gave birth to tested positive for narcotics,...
Woman arrested after newborn tested positive for narcotics

Latest News

Flu, common cold, allergies
Flu, common cold, allegrgies
FWPD Investigating Shooting on Randallia Drive
Crews responding to 18-wheeler vs. vehicle accident in Decatur
Sentencing for former doctor pushes back
Sentencing for former doctor pushes back
COVID -19 testing accessibility
COVID -19 testing accessibility