Timing out the rain for Thanksgiving Day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Weather across the Southeast will be quiet for any holiday travel plans. Clouds will push in overnight leaving temperatures a bit warmer for Thanksgiving morning with lows near 40 degrees.

We are tracking a cold front that will bring light to moderate rain showers for Thanksgiving Day. Showers will start as early as 9 a.m. for parts of NW Alabama and will track eastward through the day, rainfall totals should be fairly light around 1/4 inch.

Winds will be breezy yet again gusting up to 25 miles per hour with highs on Thursday in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Showers will end late Thursday evening as the cold front moves east. Skies clear out rapidly as the colder, drier air filters in from the NW. Black Friday shopping will be quite chilly with high temperatures stay in the 40s with mostly sunny skies.

The weekend forecast looks quite nice with sunshine and highs in the middle 50s for Saturday and Sunday.

