Steel company set to invest $30 million in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Another day, another industry set to come to Limestone County! The Athens City Council voted to approve negotiations with an Ohio-based steel company that would bring in 100 new jobs.

”This will benefit our whole region. Anytime we can attract a company to our area it benefits all the counties around us,” said Limestone County Economic Development Association President and CEO Bethany Shockney.

This is one of the many industries coming to the county. Shockney says it’s a testiment to the robust educational system that prepares a skilled workforce. She says it also adds diversity for the working community, as steel isn’t your typical industry here.

“Everybody knows right now where the greatest impact is with automotive, this is not automotive directly related so it gives people with other skillsets an opportunity for additional jobs,” said Shockney.

With this new announcement along with the county’s record-low unemployment rate, Shockney says they’ve been very fortunate.

“It gives us a stronger economic base because of the additional sales tax. This is great for our schools, it adds taxes for our schools, it’s just always good and creates a great amount of excitement for our citizens,” said Shockney.

Once approved by the County Commission, construction is set to start this spring.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.