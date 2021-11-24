Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
Advertisement

State lawmaker to file bill after Sgt. Nick Risner

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - State Representative Lynn Greer plans to present a bill during a December 2 caucus that is named for the late Sheffield Officer Sgt. Nick Risner, according to our news partners at the Times Daily.

The bill would prevent those convicted of manslaughter from receiving good-time credit in prison.

If that law had already been in place, Brian Lansing Martin would have been in prison on October 1, the day he is accused of shooting and killing Risner behind Southgate Mall after leading police on chase, according to Greer.

The Alabama Department of Corrections released him in 2016 after he served only three years after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter for the death of his father.

Greer said it should not be that simple for someone convicted of manslaughter to get out of prison early.

“We’ve got to do something,” he told the Times Daily. “We just made it too easy. We sentence them and send them down there and they turn around and get out.”

If you would like to read more, you can head over to our partner’s website here.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI fugitive found living a new life as a pastor in Alabama
The Huntsville Police Department is asking for your help in locating a woman last seen early...
Update: Huntsville woman has been found
Hannah Nicole Stephens
Missing Jackson County woman found, arrested by deputies
The Florence Police Department is asking for your help in locating a person of interest who...
Police asking for help in identifying person
Amanda Leann Asuncion was arrested on a DUI charge after she was involved in a fatal wreck...
Man killed in wreck ‘loved people;’ motorist charged with manslaughter, DUI

Latest News

Patrick Terone Baker and Haleigh Bauman were arrested after a investigation into prescription...
Police arrest two on prescription forgery
TIMELINE: Here is the expected arrival and duration of the rain for Thanksgiving Day.
TIMELINE: Here is the expected arrival and duration of the rain for Thanksgiving Day
Deanna Hodge was arrested after a baby she just gave birth to tested positive for narcotics,...
Woman arrested after newborn tested positive for narcotics
Downtown Decatur hotel project given green light