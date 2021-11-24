State lawmaker to file bill after Sgt. Nick Risner

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - State Representative Lynn Greer plans to present a bill during a December 2 caucus that is named for the late Sheffield Officer Sgt. Nick Risner, according to our news partners at the Times Daily.

The bill would prevent those convicted of manslaughter from receiving good-time credit in prison.

If that law had already been in place, Brian Lansing Martin would have been in prison on October 1, the day he is accused of shooting and killing Risner behind Southgate Mall after leading police on chase, according to Greer.

The Alabama Department of Corrections released him in 2016 after he served only three years after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter for the death of his father.

Greer said it should not be that simple for someone convicted of manslaughter to get out of prison early.

“We’ve got to do something,” he told the Times Daily. “We just made it too easy. We sentence them and send them down there and they turn around and get out.”

If you would like to read more, you can head over to our partner’s website here.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.