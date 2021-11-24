Shoals community helps Sheffield family who lost livelihood in fire

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - “I remember saying to myself there’s nothing you can do so just grab your kids and get out the house,” said Ladaidre Horrison.

Over the weekend, Horrison and her three young children lost their livelihood in a house fire in Sheffield.

“That was our home and to just be there and watch it burn was devastating,” said Horrison.

But that devastation turned into something she says she could never imagine

“We have a community that knows how to come together and love,” said Horrison.

The first person she called was her children’s guidance counselor Maggie Williams from Threadgill Primary School. From there she and other teachers got to work trying to get things for the family, but little did they know just how much the community would help.

“I would say to the community, I thank them because my kids didn’t even get the chance to suffer from it. They didn’t not get a chance,” said Horrison.

All of them were donated in a matter of 48 hours. She already has a new apartment with furniture and 15 people offered to supply the family Thanksgiving dinner.

“The way the community has come together, you can’t describe it, It’s been absolutely amazing,” said Maggie Williams.

That’s the message Horrison is holding close to her heart . That even in a storm there’s a rainbow at the end of it

“I really felt what it feels like to be at rock bottom and I’m already not at rock bottom anymore at the amount of two days,” said Horrison.

