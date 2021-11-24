Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
Advertisement

Sentencing for former Huntsville doctor pushed back

Marshall Plotka appeared in court for his arraignment on April 29, 2019.
Marshall Plotka appeared in court for his arraignment on April 29, 2019.(Source: WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Huntsville doctor who pled guilty to one count maintaining a drug-involved premise will not be sentenced this year, according to new court documents.

Dr. Marshall Plotka was originally scheduled to be sentenced on September 28, 2021, but that has now been pushed back to April 14, 2022, according to federal court documents released on Friday.

Plotka’s attorneys requested the date to be pushed due to the results of his cancer screening coming back positive. He began treatment on November 12, 2021. Doctors couldn’t discuss the prognosis of Plotka’s disease.

Plotka was arrested in 2019 after a complaint was filed to federal investigators.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI fugitive found living a new life as a pastor in Alabama
The Huntsville Police Department is asking for your help in locating a woman last seen early...
Update: Huntsville woman has been found
Hannah Nicole Stephens
Missing Jackson County woman found, arrested by deputies
The Florence Police Department is asking for your help in locating a person of interest who...
Police asking for help in identifying person
Amanda Leann Asuncion was arrested on a DUI charge after she was involved in a fatal wreck...
Man killed in wreck ‘loved people;’ motorist charged with manslaughter, DUI

Latest News

Huntsville area COVID-19 briefing
Downtown Decatur hotel project given green light
Leslie Sims was arrested Tuesday after police say she confessed to killing a woman earlier this...
Arrest made in Albertville homicide investigation
The Huntsville COVID-19 team held its weekly briefing Wednesday afternoon.
Huntsville community COVID briefing