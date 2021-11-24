Sentencing for former Huntsville doctor pushed back

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Huntsville doctor who pled guilty to one count maintaining a drug-involved premise will not be sentenced this year, according to new court documents.

Dr. Marshall Plotka was originally scheduled to be sentenced on September 28, 2021, but that has now been pushed back to April 14, 2022, according to federal court documents released on Friday.

Plotka’s attorneys requested the date to be pushed due to the results of his cancer screening coming back positive. He began treatment on November 12, 2021. Doctors couldn’t discuss the prognosis of Plotka’s disease.

Plotka was arrested in 2019 after a complaint was filed to federal investigators.

