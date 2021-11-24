Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
Advertisement

Police arrest two on prescription forgery

Patrick Terone Baker and Haleigh Bauman were arrested after a investigation into prescription...
Patrick Terone Baker and Haleigh Bauman were arrested after a investigation into prescription forgery.(waff)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department announced the arrest of two people after an investigation by the department’s VICE/narcotics unit.

On November 23, officers made contact with a male and female who were still on the scene of a pharmacy that reported two people were trying to forge prescriptions. Officers identified the male as 36-year-old Patrick Terone Baker and the female as 18-year-old Haleigh Bauman.

Officers discovered Baker and Bauman were both in possession of forged prescriptions. Investigators with the VICE unit responded to the scene and discovered the two were in separate groups who attempted to pass multiple forged prescriptions throughout Decatur.

Baker was additionally found to be in possession of codeine, marijuana and prescription medication, according to officers. Baker also had multiple active felony warrants throughout the state of Georgia.

The two were arrested and transported to the Morgan County Correctional Facility. Baker was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, attempt to commit a controlled substance crime, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and illegal possession of prescription medication. He was booked on a $2,600 bond. According to officers, once Baker satisfies his new charges, he will be extradited back to Georgia.

Bauman was charged with attempt to commit a controlled substance crime and booked on a $1,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI fugitive found living a new life as a pastor in Alabama
The Huntsville Police Department is asking for your help in locating a woman last seen early...
Update: Huntsville woman has been found
Hannah Nicole Stephens
Missing Jackson County woman found, arrested by deputies
The Florence Police Department is asking for your help in locating a person of interest who...
Police asking for help in identifying person
Amanda Leann Asuncion was arrested on a DUI charge after she was involved in a fatal wreck...
Man killed in wreck ‘loved people;’ motorist charged with manslaughter, DUI

Latest News

Nick Risner.
State lawmaker to file bill after Sgt. Nick Risner
TIMELINE: Here is the expected arrival and duration of the rain for Thanksgiving Day.
TIMELINE: Here is the expected arrival and duration of the rain for Thanksgiving Day
Deanna Hodge was arrested after a baby she just gave birth to tested positive for narcotics,...
Woman arrested after newborn tested positive for narcotics
Downtown Decatur hotel project given green light