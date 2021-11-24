Police arrest two on prescription forgery

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department announced the arrest of two people after an investigation by the department’s VICE/narcotics unit.

On November 23, officers made contact with a male and female who were still on the scene of a pharmacy that reported two people were trying to forge prescriptions. Officers identified the male as 36-year-old Patrick Terone Baker and the female as 18-year-old Haleigh Bauman.

Officers discovered Baker and Bauman were both in possession of forged prescriptions. Investigators with the VICE unit responded to the scene and discovered the two were in separate groups who attempted to pass multiple forged prescriptions throughout Decatur.

Baker was additionally found to be in possession of codeine, marijuana and prescription medication, according to officers. Baker also had multiple active felony warrants throughout the state of Georgia.

The two were arrested and transported to the Morgan County Correctional Facility. Baker was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, attempt to commit a controlled substance crime, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and illegal possession of prescription medication. He was booked on a $2,600 bond. According to officers, once Baker satisfies his new charges, he will be extradited back to Georgia.

Bauman was charged with attempt to commit a controlled substance crime and booked on a $1,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.