Huntsville community COVID briefing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville-area COVID-19 team will hold a community briefing at 12 p.m. Wednesday.

The briefing will be held at the First Floor Chambers of Huntsville City Hall.

Huntsville-Madison County EMA Director Jeff Birdwell will be joined by CEO of Crestwood Medical Center Dr. Pam Hudson and Regional Dean at UAB School of Medicine – Huntsville Dr. Roger Smalligan.

WAFF 48 News will stream the briefing when it begins at noon and there will also be a live stream on our official Facebook page.

