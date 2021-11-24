Florence city employees to receive $4K bonus

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - From ice storms to keeping the recycling center running and being a first responder, City of Florence Essential workers didn’t take a day off through the pandemic.

“We were out working every day and never missed a day of work,” said Done Lane.

And now through the American rescue plan funds full-time city employees are getting a $4000 and part-time $2,000 bonus just in time for the holidays.

“We stayed working and now it’s finally paying off,” said Lane.

Lane has worked for the city for 25 years and he said: “I’ve never had a bonus period.”

The city of Florence received 8.5 million dollars in recovery funds.

The city of Tuscumbia also received the American rescue plan and their city employees got a 6,000 bonus. 3,000 this year and 3,000 in early 2022.

According to the U.S Dept of treasury, the coronavirus state and local fiscal recovery funds can be used to:

Support public health expenditures,

Address negative economic impacts caused by the public health emergency, Replace lost public sector revenue,

Provide premium pay for essential workers

Invest in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure

Three million dollars out of that $8.5 million will be allocated to the city employee’s bonuses. Another 2.2 million will be allocated to sewer expansion. The rest will be allocated to other projects around the city.

“We felt like the four thousand was the best way to really show the employees that we appreciate their service and what a good job they’ve done while working through the pandemic,” said Dick Jordan.

We asked as the city received any push back from community members about the bonus amount.

Jordan said: “No we have not. I think it was a good nice amount and it was worth every cent.”

Earlier this year and in 2020 the city also used other COVID relief funds to help local businesses and artists stay on their feet through two rounds of the Florence First grant and the Florence ROCKS grant.

This is just one more way to help people in Florence affected by the pandemic

“It means I can get caught up on some bills,” said Lane.

Elected officials did not receive these bonuses, just city employees that have been employed since the pandemic.

