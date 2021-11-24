Deals
Fire crews on the scene of a business fire in Decatur

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 3:34 PM CST
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Fire crews are on the scene of a business fire in Decatur Wednesday afternoon.

Officials with the Decatur Fire Department confirmed with 48 News there was a fire at the International Paper Company building on Ipsco Street in Decatur just before 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Decatur fire had three engines and one fire truck on the scene battling the fire. They say that the fire was at the rear of the building.

Officials say that the fire is out and there are no reports of injuries at this time. At this time we don’t know the extent of the damage to the building.

This is a developing story, we will update this story as we get more information.

