Ex-Mosses mayor going back to prison after child sex crime charge

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A former mayor is heading back to prison after being charged by the Alabama attorney general’s office for sexual assault of a child in Montgomery.

Walter Sylvester Hill, 53, has been charged with first-degree rape. According to court records, the incident happened in Montgomery between August and September.

Attorney General Steve Marshall said the Montgomery Police Department got a complaint that Hill raped a child in November and opened an investigation.

In January 2017, Hill pleaded guilty to a felony ethics charge of using his office for personal gain. According to the AG’s office, the ex-mayor’s conviction resulted from multiple schemes in which Hill unlawfully directed more than $25,000 belonging to the town of Mosses into his personal bank account or to pay his personal bills.

Hill was sentenced to five years in prison but only served three months. The remainder of the sentence was on community corrections followed by probation.

Marshall said following the latest arrest, Montgomery Circuit Judge Greg Griffin revoked Hill’s probation during a hearing Tuesday. The judge also ordered Hill back to prison to serve the remainder of his five-year prison sentence for the ethics conviction.

Hill is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Center on a bail totaling $62,500.

