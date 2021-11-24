Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
Advertisement

Downtown Decatur hotel project given green light

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A new hotel project in the downtown area of Decatur was just given the go-ahead by the city’s planning commission, according to our news partners at the Decatur Daily. The commission approved a property adjustment that would require the city to relinquish a park.

The commission approved combining 0.32 acres owned by Nowlin Development and 0.16 acre Jones Park owned by the city to create a 0.48-acre lot at Second Avenue and East Moulton Street.

Nowlin will be part owner of a four-story Fairfield Inn by Marriott planned for the site on Second Avenue SE. The property is where C.F. Penn Hamburgers and other businesses were formerly located. The C.F. Penn Hamburgers had to close in 2018 because a storm damaged its location and was demolished by the owner in 2020.

Mayor Tab Bowling said Tuesday that he was pleased to see the hotel project continue to move forward.

“I talked with the Jones family and told them that it’s important we find an appropriate place for another park named after them,” Bowling told the Decatur Daily.

If you would like to read more about this story you can head over to the Decatur Daily’s website here.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI fugitive found living a new life as a pastor in Alabama
The Huntsville Police Department is asking for your help in locating a woman last seen early...
Update: Huntsville woman has been found
Hannah Nicole Stephens
Missing Jackson County woman found, arrested by deputies
The Florence Police Department is asking for your help in locating a person of interest who...
Police asking for help in identifying person
Amanda Leann Asuncion was arrested on a DUI charge after she was involved in a fatal wreck...
Man killed in wreck ‘loved people;’ motorist charged with manslaughter, DUI

Latest News

Huntsville area COVID-19 briefing
Deanna Hodge was arrested after a baby she just gave birth to tested positive for narcotics,...
Woman arrested after newborn tested positive for narcotics
Marshall Plotka appeared in court for his arraignment on April 29, 2019.
Sentencing for former Huntsville doctor pushed back
Leslie Sims was arrested Tuesday after police say she confessed to killing a woman earlier this...
Arrest made in Albertville homicide investigation