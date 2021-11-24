Downtown Decatur hotel project given green light

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A new hotel project in the downtown area of Decatur was just given the go-ahead by the city’s planning commission, according to our news partners at the Decatur Daily. The commission approved a property adjustment that would require the city to relinquish a park.

The commission approved combining 0.32 acres owned by Nowlin Development and 0.16 acre Jones Park owned by the city to create a 0.48-acre lot at Second Avenue and East Moulton Street.

Nowlin will be part owner of a four-story Fairfield Inn by Marriott planned for the site on Second Avenue SE. The property is where C.F. Penn Hamburgers and other businesses were formerly located. The C.F. Penn Hamburgers had to close in 2018 because a storm damaged its location and was demolished by the owner in 2020.

Mayor Tab Bowling said Tuesday that he was pleased to see the hotel project continue to move forward.

“I talked with the Jones family and told them that it’s important we find an appropriate place for another park named after them,” Bowling told the Decatur Daily.

