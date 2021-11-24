DeKalb County Marine Toys for Tots in need of more donations for families

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Christmas is a month away, and many families in DeKalb County will be receiving Christmas gifts thanks to the Marine Toys for Tots program.

Due to the pandemic, more families are in need this year after facing financial challenges.

Marine Toys for Tots Coordinator LaRue Hardinger said, as a result, they have seen an increase in the number of applications for families needing help to buy Christmas gifts.

She said they are serving more than 1300 children this year and served 1,249 children last year.

To help with the need, Cory Wills dropped a donation of toys from her daughter and classmates at Collinsville High School.

“I think they wanted to do this to help provide for the families in need, and they got together, and it was the entire junior class. They got their money together and went shopping, and it brought so much joy to them to do this,” said Wills.

Christine Ashley, President of the DeKalb County Homemakers also stopped by and donated.

She said her organization has been a part of the program since 2013 and is passionate about giving back.

“Usually, we will have them brings toys to the county meeting, and due to COVID, we had people donate money and go out and get the toys, and our club is to help people in need,” said Ashley.

The Marine Toys for Tots is accepting donations through December 13. Some of the most needed items include bikes, teenage girl bath sets, and Minecraft toys.

The next public drop-off event will be December 3 through 4 at the Walmart and Big lots in Fort Payne, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

