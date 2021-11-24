Crews responding to 18-wheeler vs. vehicle accident in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency crews are responding to an accident involving an 18-wheeler and a small sedan in Decatur Wednesday afternoon.

According to Decatur Fire & Rescue, the accident occurred at the intersection of Indian Hills Road and Highway 67. Officials say three units are en route to the accident.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes at this time.

An air evac has been notified due to possible entrapment, according to Decatur Fire & Rescue. There are no further details at this time, stick with WAFF 48 for updates.

