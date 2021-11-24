Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
Advertisement

Crews responding to 18-wheeler vs. vehicle accident in Decatur

FWPD Investigating Shooting on Randallia Drive
FWPD Investigating Shooting on Randallia Drive(WPTA)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency crews are responding to an accident involving an 18-wheeler and a small sedan in Decatur Wednesday afternoon.

According to Decatur Fire & Rescue, the accident occurred at the intersection of Indian Hills Road and Highway 67. Officials say three units are en route to the accident.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes at this time.

An air evac has been notified due to possible entrapment, according to Decatur Fire & Rescue. There are no further details at this time, stick with WAFF 48 for updates.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI fugitive found living a new life as a pastor in Alabama
The Huntsville Police Department is asking for your help in locating a woman last seen early...
Update: Huntsville woman has been found
Hannah Nicole Stephens
Missing Jackson County woman found, arrested by deputies
The Florence Police Department is asking for your help in locating a person of interest who...
Police asking for help in identifying person
Deanna Hodge was arrested after a baby she just gave birth to tested positive for narcotics,...
Woman arrested after newborn tested positive for narcotics

Latest News

Fire crews on the scene of a business fire in Decatur
Former Mosses Mayor Walter Hill has been arrested and charged with rape.
Ex-Mosses mayor going back to prison after child sex crime charge
(Source: AP)
Holiday travel close to pre-pandemic volume
John Michael Legg, Frederic "Rick" Rogers
Court date for Valhermoso Springs murder suspect moved to next year