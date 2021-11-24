Court date for Valhermoso Springs murder suspect moved to next year

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - One of the two men accused of killing seven people back in 2020 was due in court this week but that has been moved to next year.

The attorneys for John Michael Legg asked the court for a mental evaluation to be performed on Legg to determine if he is competent to stand trial. It was granted by a Morgan County judge and Legg will not be in court until January 10, 2022, at 1:30 p.m.

Legg, along with Frederic Rogers, was arrested in connection with the murder of seven people and have been in the Morgan County Jail.

