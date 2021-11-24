Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
Advertisement

Court date for Valhermoso Springs murder suspect moved to next year

John Michael Legg, Frederic "Rick" Rogers
John Michael Legg, Frederic "Rick" Rogers(WAFF 48 News)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - One of the two men accused of killing seven people back in 2020 was due in court this week but that has been moved to next year.

The attorneys for John Michael Legg asked the court for a mental evaluation to be performed on Legg to determine if he is competent to stand trial. It was granted by a Morgan County judge and Legg will not be in court until January 10, 2022, at 1:30 p.m.

Legg, along with Frederic Rogers, was arrested in connection with the murder of seven people and have been in the Morgan County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI fugitive found living a new life as a pastor in Alabama
The Huntsville Police Department is asking for your help in locating a woman last seen early...
Update: Huntsville woman has been found
Hannah Nicole Stephens
Missing Jackson County woman found, arrested by deputies
The Florence Police Department is asking for your help in locating a person of interest who...
Police asking for help in identifying person
Amanda Leann Asuncion was arrested on a DUI charge after she was involved in a fatal wreck...
Man killed in wreck ‘loved people;’ motorist charged with manslaughter, DUI

Latest News

(Source: AP)
Holiday travel close to pre-pandemic volume
Nick Risner.
State lawmaker to file bill after Sgt. Nick Risner
Patrick Terone Baker and Haleigh Bauman were arrested after a investigation into prescription...
Police arrest two on prescription forgery
TIMELINE: Here is the expected arrival and duration of the rain for Thanksgiving Day.
TIMELINE: Here is the expected arrival and duration of the rain for Thanksgiving Day