Chilly start with clouds & winds returning for the afternoon

Happy Wednesday! Another chilly start to the day today, but there is warmer weather just around the corner.

We’re waking up to temperatures near, or just below, freezing this morning across the Valley. Slightly higher humidity to start the day has allowed for some more frost to develop this morning as well. That means many of you may need the scraper to start the day. As we move through the morning, we will see some sunshine which will allow things to warm up as we move into the afternoon. However, clouds are more likely to move in as we push into the afternoon and evening. Temperatures today will be much warmer than every other day this week, climbing into the upper 50s for most. That wind will be breezy again today, gusting from the south at 10 to 25 mph. Overall, it should be a pretty good day for travel anywhere across the southeast.

Our one chance at rain looks to be for Thanksgiving afternoon. Before we get to that point it will be warm and cloudy, starting off with temperatures into the low 40s for most areas. Afternoon temperatures on Thursday will be into the low 60s before the cold front sweeps in with rain and wind, followed by colder temperatures. The rain looks to start sometime after 11 AM in extreme northwest Alabama, but the heaviest of the rainfall will likely be after 3 to 4 PM. This will wrap up late in the day Thursday.

As the front sweeps through overnight, it will drop temperatures for Friday morning. Morning temperatures on Friday will be in the low 30s for most, while it looks like we will only manage the upper 40s for the afternoon. If you factor in the wind for Friday, we will likely feel like the low 20s. It should stay dry though, with sunshine all day long. The sun will carry on through the weekend along with the slightly warmer temperatures. Highs this weekend will be into the mid to upper 50s.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

