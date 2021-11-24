Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
Advertisement

Arrest made in Albertville homicide investigation

Leslie Sims was arrested Tuesday after police say she confessed to killing a woman earlier this...
Leslie Sims was arrested Tuesday after police say she confessed to killing a woman earlier this month.(waff)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Albertville Police announced an arrest has been made in a homicide investigation that left one woman dead.

Police Chief Jamie Smith said 39-year-old Leslie Kay Sims was arrested on Tuesday afternoon. Sims was developed as a suspect in recent days and detectives were able to work to locate Sims and bring her in for questioning.

During questioning, Sims confessed to the killing, according to police. Sims is currently in the Albertville City Jail and Detectives are still working toward a motive in the incident. She is expected to be transferred to the custody of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department. No bond amount has been set at this time pending an initial appearance before a Marshall County Judge.

Police say more details will be released as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI fugitive found living a new life as a pastor in Alabama
The Huntsville Police Department is asking for your help in locating a woman last seen early...
Update: Huntsville woman has been found
Hannah Nicole Stephens
Missing Jackson County woman found, arrested by deputies
The Florence Police Department is asking for your help in locating a person of interest who...
Police asking for help in identifying person
Amanda Leann Asuncion was arrested on a DUI charge after she was involved in a fatal wreck...
Man killed in wreck ‘loved people;’ motorist charged with manslaughter, DUI

Latest News

Huntsville area COVID-19 briefing
Downtown Decatur hotel project given green light
Marshall Plotka appeared in court for his arraignment on April 29, 2019.
Sentencing for former Huntsville doctor pushed back
The Huntsville COVID-19 team held its weekly briefing Wednesday afternoon.
Huntsville community COVID briefing