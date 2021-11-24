Arrest made in Albertville homicide investigation

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Albertville Police announced an arrest has been made in a homicide investigation that left one woman dead.

Police Chief Jamie Smith said 39-year-old Leslie Kay Sims was arrested on Tuesday afternoon. Sims was developed as a suspect in recent days and detectives were able to work to locate Sims and bring her in for questioning.

During questioning, Sims confessed to the killing, according to police. Sims is currently in the Albertville City Jail and Detectives are still working toward a motive in the incident. She is expected to be transferred to the custody of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department. No bond amount has been set at this time pending an initial appearance before a Marshall County Judge.

Police say more details will be released as they become available.

