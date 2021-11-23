Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
Advertisement

Thief steals car with baby inside from Indiana gas station

Child recovered from stolen car
Child recovered from stolen car(WPTA)
By WPTA Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) - Two parents have been reunited with their baby after a thief stole their car with the baby in it.

Their Ford Fusion sedan was stolen from a gas station in downtown Fort Wayne, Indiana, a little after 8 p.m. Monday night.

His mother was nearby when the car was stolen.

“Somebody stole our car and kidnapped our son,” said the boy’s father, who had just arrived after hearing what happened.

“If my kid is hurt, whoever did it is dead,” he told a WPTA reporter.

While the parents were contemplating what had happened, police were fanning out to find the car. State police were called in to assist.

Police received a tip from employees at another gas station within 30 minutes.

Someone had hastily placed a car seat carrying a baby on the ground near the building and ran.

Minutes later, the parents were reunited with their baby son, who was unharmed.

Police are still looking for the thief and the car.

Medics checked out the baby before releasing him to his parents.

Copyright 2021 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI fugitive found living a new life as a pastor in Alabama
Amanda Leann Asuncion was arrested on a DUI charge after she was involved in a fatal wreck...
Woman charged with DUI during fatal wreck asks to leave state
Hannah Nicole Stephens
Missing Jackson County woman found, arrested by deputies
Kitchen Cops - November 19, 2021
Cheesecake Factory continues streak of low Kitchen Cops scores at Bridge Street
Officers investigating overnight shooting in Huntsville
Officers investigating overnight shooting in Huntsville

Latest News

Randy and Wendi Rice.
Family friend and community comes together to support Albertville family who lost home and dog in fire
The Salvation Army opens only homeless transitional housing program in Decatur
Elizabeth U.S. District Judge Edward Davila , center, walks into federal court in San Jose,...
Elizabeth Holmes makes her case to the jury in fraud trial
Officers seeking public's help in identifying woman
Officers seeking public’s help to identify woman accused of forging checks