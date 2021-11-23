Deals
Sunny and warmer the next few days

Cold weather continues
By Brad Travis
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Mostly sunny and a little warmer over the next two afternoons.  Highs today will reach the lower 50s and we will get closer to 60 Wednesday.  Morning lows tonight will be in the middle 30s. 

Another cold front will move in during the evening hours on Thanksgiving.  Expect increasing clouds late Wednesday with a south wind at 10-15 mph ahead of this front.  Showers will return by the early afternoon hours on Thanksgiving.  This will just be one round of showers that will be out of the area by sunrise Friday morning.  Here is the latest timeline for showers:  Northwest Alabama between 11:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m, Middle Tennessee and north-central Alabama 2:00 p.m.- 10:00 p.m., Northeast Alabama 4:00 p.m. - 12:00 a.m.

Friday will be breezy and cold with highs in the upper 40s.  We have a very nice weekend ahead with highs in the middle 50s.  If you are traveling you can get additional weather information for your destination on our First Alert Weather App.

