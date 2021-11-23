Deals
Rolling lane closures along Memorial Parkway Tuesday night

Read more below on the traffic disruption(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations will have rolling lane closures along Memorial Parkway from Logan Drive to Winchester Road for streetlight maintenance Tuesday night.

According to HU, work will begin tonight at 8 p.m. and last until 3 p.m. Motorists driving in the area are asked to do so with extreme caution due to workers. The Huntsville Police Department and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office will be assisting with traffic in the area.

Motorists are asked to avoid this area if possible.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

