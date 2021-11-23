Police asking for help in identifying person
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence Police need your help. They are asking the public if they know a man who is a person of interest in a recent crime.
The man pictured above is a person of interest in a recent fraud case, according to police.
If you or someone you know has any information about these people please contact the Florence Police Department at (256) 760-6562, text an anonymous tip to 274637 using the keyword FPDTIP plus your message or message us through Facebook.
