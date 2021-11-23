Deals
Police asking for help in identifying person

The Florence Police Department is asking for your help in locating a person of interest who they say could be involved in a recent fraud case

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence Police need your help. They are asking the public if they know a man who is a person of interest in a recent crime.

The man pictured above is a person of interest in a recent fraud case, according to police.

If you or someone you know has any information about these people please contact the Florence Police Department at (256) 760-6562, text an anonymous tip to 274637 using the keyword FPDTIP plus your message or message us through Facebook.



Posted by Florence Alabama Police Department on Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

