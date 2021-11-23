Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
Advertisement

Over 1k bikes donated for WZYP’s annual Bike or Bust event

By Caroline Klapp
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Over 1,000 children here in North Alabama will wake up Christmas morning to a brand new set of wheels,

For the 19th year of the event over 1,400 bikes were donated.
For the 19th year of the event over 1,400 bikes were donated.(WAFF)

That’s after a local radio personality spent five days living on the roof of the Trash Pandas Stadium to promote the drive.

WAFF talked with Mojo Jones right after he was brought down from the roof. He says it was a rough five days of cold weather and rain, but seeing the sea of bicycles donated was worth it.

The Bikes or Bust Bicycle drive, in coloration with WZYP and Toys for Tots, collected 1,472 bikes.

They will be given to children across North Alabama for Christmas this year.

“We know that there are children right here in our own community that would not have had a Christmas at all if it weren’t for the generosity of the community. And we choose bicycles 19 years ago because we all remember our first bike. And it’s not just giving that child Christmas, it’s giving child Christmas that will last their lifetime,” Mojo Jones said.

A representative from Toys for Tots tells us with these donations, they will be able to give a bike to every child whose parents requested one.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI fugitive found living a new life as a pastor in Alabama
Amanda Leann Asuncion was arrested on a DUI charge after she was involved in a fatal wreck...
Woman charged with DUI during fatal wreck asks to leave state
Hannah Nicole Stephens
Missing Jackson County woman found, arrested by deputies
Kitchen Cops - November 19, 2021
Cheesecake Factory continues streak of low Kitchen Cops scores at Bridge Street
Officers investigating overnight shooting in Huntsville
Officers investigating overnight shooting in Huntsville

Latest News

Police cites two dozen convenience stores for underage sales
Brian Lansing Martin
Attorney for Brian Martin seeks court’s help to pay for private investigator
Morgan County deputies find explosive device while recovering stolen vehicle
Morgan County deputies find explosive device while recovering stolen vehicle
Man arrested after 20 years on the run
Man arrested after 20 years on the run