Over 1k bikes donated for WZYP’s annual Bike or Bust event

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Over 1,000 children here in North Alabama will wake up Christmas morning to a brand new set of wheels,

For the 19th year of the event over 1,400 bikes were donated. (WAFF)

That’s after a local radio personality spent five days living on the roof of the Trash Pandas Stadium to promote the drive.

WAFF talked with Mojo Jones right after he was brought down from the roof. He says it was a rough five days of cold weather and rain, but seeing the sea of bicycles donated was worth it.

The Bikes or Bust Bicycle drive, in coloration with WZYP and Toys for Tots, collected 1,472 bikes.

They will be given to children across North Alabama for Christmas this year.

“We know that there are children right here in our own community that would not have had a Christmas at all if it weren’t for the generosity of the community. And we choose bicycles 19 years ago because we all remember our first bike. And it’s not just giving that child Christmas, it’s giving child Christmas that will last their lifetime,” Mojo Jones said.

A representative from Toys for Tots tells us with these donations, they will be able to give a bike to every child whose parents requested one.

