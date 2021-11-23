Deals
Officers seeking public’s help to identify woman accused of forging checks

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - The Sheffield Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman accused of forging checks.

According to Police Chief Ricky Terry, the woman allegedly used the forged checks at multiple locations in the Shoals.

Anyone with information should call the Sheffield Police Department at 256-383-1771.

