Man killed in wreck ‘loved people;’ motorist charged with manslaughter, DUI

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The man who was killed in a vehicle crash by a driver who authorities say was driving under the influence was remembered Monday for his cheerful attitude, service to his country and love of motorcycles, according to our news partners at the Decatur Daily.

Troopers said James Ben Crowley, 53, was traveling northbound on U.S. 31 at about 7:00 p.m. Saturday when the crash happened.

Joan Green is the office manager for Natchez Trace Harley-Davidson in Tuscumbia where Crowley was a technician. She spoke to the Decatur Daily about Crowley’s life and the love he leaves behind.

“He just loved people. He would always give us hugs,” Green told the Decatur Daily. “If he knew you were going through a bad day, he would take out of his time to show his feelings for you.”

The crash happened when a car driven by Amanda Leann Asuncion, 37, turned southbound in a northbound (lane), striking Crowley head-on, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Asuncion, who was not injured in the crash, was arrested at the scene and later charged with DUI and manslaughter.

Crowley’s coworkers were still dealing with the shock of his death when the Decatur Daily spoke with them on Monday.

“He was the best,” Green told our news partners. “He was very safety conscious and wanted everybody to be safe. If you came in and you just needed an oil change but your tire looked like it was about to pop because it was so thin, he’d tell you that you need a new tire.”

