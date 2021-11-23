Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
Advertisement

Longtime Tuscaloosa News sports editor and columnist Cecil Hurt dies at 62

Cecil Hurt, an Alabama institution and legend, dies at 62
Cecil Hurt, an Alabama institution and legend, dies at 62(David Gray/UA Athletics)
By Tommy Deas/The Tuscaloosa News and WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Cecil Hurt, longtime sports columnist at The Tuscaloosa News, died Tuesday at UAB Hospital from complications from pneumonia.

Hurt, who was 62, joined The Tuscaloosa News in 1982 as a sports writer and seven years later became the newspaper’s sports editor and columnist.

“In pro football, teams put a ‘franchise’ tag on their most valuable players, and at The Tuscaloosa News, Cecil was the franchise,” said Ken Roberts, city editor of The Tuscaloosa News. “Our readers considered his column an essential part of being an Alabama football fan.

“I’ve attended Alabama football games for more than 30 years and many, many times I’ve overheard a fan in stands saying, ‘I wonder what Cecil Hurt will say about this.’ I think that shows the power of his skills as a writer.

“The University of Alabama has that slogan, ‘Where Legends Are Made,” and whenever I see that I think, ‘The only legend I’ve known personally is Cecil Hurt.’

“We’ve lost a truly unique voice and we will miss Cecil as a consummate professional and, most importantly, as a person.”

A tweet sent from Hurt’s Twitter account Tuesday said, “Please keep Cecil’s family in your prayers as they cope with his passing.”

Hurt’s family thanked people for the outpouring of love and support. They also thanked the doctors, nurses and staff at UAB ICU.

Alabama Football called Hurt, ‘An Alabama Institution.’

Cecil Hurt, an Alabama institution and legend, dies at 62
Cecil Hurt, an Alabama institution and legend, dies at 62(David Gray/UA Athletics)

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI fugitive found living a new life as a pastor in Alabama
Hannah Nicole Stephens
Missing Jackson County woman found, arrested by deputies
Amanda Leann Asuncion was arrested on a DUI charge after she was involved in a fatal wreck...
Woman charged with DUI during fatal wreck asks to leave state
Police cites two dozen convenience stores for underage sales
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’

Latest News

Many travel nurses in Alabama are set to go home
Tomas Francisco
Boaz man accused of sexually abusing a minor jailed on $2 million bond
Read more below on the traffic disruption
Rolling lane closures along Memorial Parkway Tuesday night
Brian Laundrie death ruled a suicide by gun, medical examiner confirms
The Birmingham Zoo’s African lion, Kwanza, dies