Local firefighters selling shirts to help children in need

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Florence firefighters are helping a local nonprofit raise money for Christmas presents for children in need, according to our news partners at the Times Daily.

The Local 270 Florence Professional Firefighters union is selling T-shirts with proceeds going to the William Porter Foundation.

The foundation was founded in 2004 as a way to help provide toys to children in foster care, according to President Kimberly Wright. It became official in 2006 and was named after Wright’s father, who died that year. Now, the group’s mission has evolved into providing presents for various children in need.

Wright spoke to the Times Daily and she said her father had been a major proponent of the foster care program.

“He was such a huge advocate for children in foster care, and he loved Christmas,” Wright told the Times Daily. “Christmas was always huge at my house. So, we decided to make this organization official and name it for him.”

The shirts cost $25 and are available at all of the city fire stations or can be ordered online through the foundation’s Facebook page.

