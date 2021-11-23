Deals
Judge grants request for private investigator for man accused of killing Sheffield officer

Brian Lansing Martin booked into Colbert County Jail.
Brian Lansing Martin booked into Colbert County Jail.(Colbert County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A judge granted a request for the attorneys of Brian Lansing Martin for a private investigator, according to court documents released Tuesday.

On Tuesday, a Colbert County Judge granted $5,000 for a private investigator for Martin. The request was made Monday. The documents state that the court could consider the approval of additional funds should a request come up.

Martin’s attorneys listed several reasons why a private investigator is needed. Some of which include the number of witnesses and that capital murder cases require a heightened level of protection for the defendant.

Martin is accused of killing Sgt. Nick Risner and William Mealback in October 2021. He is facing several charges including, four counts of capital murder, two counts of attempt to commit murder, two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle, abuse of corpse and felon in possession of a firearm.

Martin is scheduled to appear in court for his preliminary hearing on Dec. 3.

