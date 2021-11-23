Deals
HPD actively looking for woman

The Huntsville Police Department is asking for your help in locating a woman last seen early...
The Huntsville Police Department is asking for your help in locating a woman last seen early Tuesday morning.(waff)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is actively looking for a woman who wandered away from her home overnight.

Police say 77-year-old Aiba Troncoso wandered away from her home at about 3:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. in the area of Carters Gin Road.

She was last seen wearing blue and white pajamas. She is a Hispanic woman, 5′00″ tall, and weighs about 100 pounds.

Troncoso was reported missing around 9:30 a.m. this morning and needs medical attention for a pre-existing condition.

Anyone who sees Troncoso or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call HPD at (256) 722-7100.

