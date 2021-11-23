Gregory Industries set to bring newest campus to Athens in 2022

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Gregory Industries, an Ohio-based steel company, announced on Monday its newest manufacturing campus will be built in Athens.

The company will invest $30 million and build a 325,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility on the 83 acres in the Elm Industrial Park, according to a news release from Gregory Industries.

“We’re very excited at the prospect of creating more jobs, and more business in Northern Alabama,” said Gregory Industries CEO Matt Gregory. “We are grateful to the City of Athens and Limestone County for welcoming us and we are looking forward to a long and mutually beneficial partnership.”

Gregory Industries newest campus set to be in Athens. (Gregory Industries)

The development will provide 100 manufacturing, maintenance and supervision jobs in Athens. Gregory Industries manufactures several roll form steel products.

“This investment in Athens will provide a variety of jobs from manufacturing to maintenance work to supervisor positions. With all the growth our area is experiencing, this investment by Gregory Industries will also help provide products needed for highway safety projects. Working together as a team from the city, utilities, the county, and LCEDA allows us to successfully win projects,” said Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks.

The company aims to start construction in March 2022 and begin operations in the fall of 2022.

