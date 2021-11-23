Family friend and community comes together to support Albertville family who lost home and dog in fire

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An Albertville couple continues to get back on their feet; after losing everything, including their dog, in a house fire last week.

Diana Holt is a close friend of the family. She has created a GoFundMe to help Wendi and Randy Rice on their road to recovery.

“To stand there and look at a house that has been burned to the ground it’s unreal,” said Holt.

Wendy Rice was driving to her home on Hustleville Road in Albertville, shortly after 2 p.m on November 18. When she arrived, she saw smoke, and moments later, flames engulfed her home.

She called 911, and Albertville, Asbury, and Alder Springs fire departments responded, but they were unable to save the home.

Wendi’s dog, Harley, also died in the fire.

To help Wendi and her husband Randy get back on their feet, their friend Diana Holt created a GoFundMe account that has raised almost $5,000.

“When you lose everything, and you don’t even have silverware, a toothbrush, or shower curtains, you need money just for that. Even changing your utilities over and everyday things like groceries and every little thing is why I created the account, “said Holt.

Holt said Wendi and Randy had rented their home for the past seven years.

She said unfortunately, they did not have renters’ insurance, but they were able to find another rental home to live in.

Most importantly, Wendi and Randy said they are grateful for all of the love, support, and quick response from firefighters.

“The donations, the love, the prayers, the support from the community has been overwhelming. They can’t thank this community enough and the firefighters and responders and the firefighter who was injured; for getting there so quickly,” said Holt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.

