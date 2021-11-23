Community members and city leaders support Albertville firefighter injured while fighting house fire

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A firefighter continues recovering from injuries received during an Albertville house fire last week.

Now, residents and city leaders are rallying together to lend a helping hand.

As of Monday, the Albertville Firefighter is still in the hospital at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital. Albertville Deputy Fire Chief, Brent Ennis said the firefighter is expected to be released soon, and the community has been supportive.

On November 18, the Albertville Fire Department responded to a house fire on Hustleville Road.

Upon arrival, deputy chief Brent Ennis said the house was fully engulfed in flames, and firefighters immediately entered the home to extinguish the flames.

Alder Springs and Asbury fire departments both assisted.

During the process, Ennis said one of their firefighters was severely burned and had to be transported to UAB hospital.

“It’s a known fact that this could possibly happen, and it doesn’t make it any easier, and I might add it has been a long time since something like this has happened in such a freak accident in which it happened,” said Ennis.

Ennis said, as a result, the firefighter had to have skin grafts and surgery.

He said other firefighters have stepped in to cover his shifts, including an outpour of support from local businesses and city leaders.

“The mayor has said make sure he gets any kind of treatment he needs, and several businessmen around town have spoken and said does this family need anything; is there anything we can do. As of right now, the family is doing good, and they need to be home for Thanksgiving,” said Ennis.

Ennis said the cause of the fire is still unknown at this time and is being investigated by the state fire marshall.

