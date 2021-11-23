Coldest air of the season so far, but at least we will be sunny!

Happy Tuesday! We are waking up to a very chilly morning across the Valley!

Temperatures this morning are the coolest many of us have seen since early March! Most of the Valley is waking up to the mid to upper 20s this morning under those clear skies. We’re expecting this sunshine to be with us all day today, but don’t expect it to warm things up too much. High temperatures today are likely to make the low 50s today with a north wind, much lighter this afternoon, at 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill will still probably be an issue for most of the day with feels like temperatures into the mid-40s.

The great news this week is that we are in for a relatively quiet weather week for holiday travel. Wednesday, the busiest day of all, will be calm here in the Valley. High temperatures will be slightly warmer, climbing into the upper 50s, possibly the low 60s. Sunshine is likely, but we will see a little more cloud cover roll in through the rest of the day. Our one chance at rain looks to be for Thanksgiving afternoon. Before we get to that point it will be warm and cloudy.

Showers are likely to move in during the afternoon Thursday ahead of a cold front. As the front sweeps through later in the day it will drop temperatures overnight into Friday. Highs on Thursday will be into the low 60s, but Friday looks like we will only manage the upper 40s.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

