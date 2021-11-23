Deals
A cold night ahead in Tennessee Valley

By Brad Travis
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A cold night ahead with scattered frost and morning lows in the middle to upper 20s.

Temperatures will rebound into the middle and upper 50s Tuesday afternoon with plenty of sunshine. We are tracking another cold front. The front will move in during the evening hours on Thanksgiving.

Expect increasing clouds late Wednesday with a south wind at 10-15 mph ahead of this front. Showers will return by the early afternoon hours on Thanksgiving. This will just be one round of showers that will be out of the area by sunrise Friday morning.

Friday will be chilly with highs in the upper 40s. We have a very nice weekend ahead with highs in the middle 50s. Have a great night. Brad Travis Chief Meteorologist WAFF 48 First Alert Weather

