Boaz man accused of sexually abusing a minor jailed on $2 million bond

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - A Boaz man is in the DeKalb County Detention Center on a $2 million bond after being arrested on charges of sexual abuse of a child early Tuesday morning.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, 47-year-old Tomas Juan Francisco was arrested at his home on Nov. 23 on County Road 386 near Aroney. Deputies and investigators charged Francisco with sexual abuse of a child less than 12. The name of the victim was not released due to their age.

“I can’t stress enough how important it is that we protect our children from predators. I wish there was a way we could prevent this sort of thing from happening to any child, but our job is to pursue the perpetrators and bring them to justice,” said Sheriff Nick Welden.

Deputies say the charges stem from an investigation by DeKalb County Investigators who specialize in sexual crimes against children. This is an ongoing investigation and more charges may be pending, according to DCSO.

